Magnolia man, 19, charged with shots fired

Trey M. Bowden

MAGNOLIA – A 19-year-old Magnolia man was charged in connection with shots-fired complaints at the same residence on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Trey M. Bowden, already held by the Delaware Department of Correction, was previously charged in connection with May 4 incidents in the unit block of Terry Drive. A residence was twice struck by gunfire with at least seven family members inside each time, authorities said. There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police charged Mr. Bowden with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering (15 counts) and criminal mischief. He received a $29,700 secured bond and remained in custody at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.