Magnolia man charged with attempted murder

FELTON — The Delaware State Police said Saturday a Magnolia man has been arrested for attempted murder.

Police said 19-year-old Trey Bowden threatened a 17-year-old girl and her mother’s 26-year-old boyfriend at the Canterbury Shore Stop/Valero at 8953 S. Dupont Highway early Friday morning. According to police, Mr. Bowden approached the victims and, after an arugment, threatened the man with a gun.

As the two left in their vehicle, Mr. Bowden allegedly fired two rounds into the driver’s side of the car. Neither victim was injured.

Mr. Bowden was later stopped by a trooper on Barker’s Landing Road. Police said he initially failed to comply with commands to exit the vehicle, although he was taken into custody.

Police said troopers found an unloaded 9mm handgun with three unloaded 9mm magazines was located.

Mr. Bowden was taken to Troop 3 and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder ane one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, failure to obey an emergency order and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,000 cash-only bond.