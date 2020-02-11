Male suspect sought after robbery

DOVER — A male suspect was sought after a Sunday night robbery behind Capitol Cleaners, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

A 67-year-old female was walking at 217 S. New St. between 6 p.m. and 6:26 p.m. when she was shoved to the ground by a male demanding her money, authorities said. The female tried to fight off the suspect but an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from her pockets, police said.

The female reported the incident at the Dover Police Department. She was transported to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover for treatment of minor injuries to her face, hands, and teeth.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 18-20 years old, 5-foot-6″, 160 pounds, wearing a black “do-rag”, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.