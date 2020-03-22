Man, 35, stabbed on South State Street in Dover

DOVER — A Dover man was stabbed early Saturday by an individual he did not know, authorities said.

The Delaware State Police said a 35-year-old man was walking along South State Street in the area of Lebanon Road at approximately 1:42 a.m. when he was approached by a man who began yelling at him. The man then stabbed him in the chest with an unknown object before fleeing, police said.

The victim was treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus for a single stab wound to his upper torso.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a dark shirt, light pants and a dark hat.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper M. Keane at Troop 3 by calling 697-4454.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to

http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.