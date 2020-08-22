Man arrested after threatening pro-life demonstrators with gun

DOVER – Jerome Aniska, a 31-year-old from Wilmington, was arrested by Dover police after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a group of pro-life demonstrators in the parking lot of Planned Parenthood at 805 South Governors Avenue on Friday morning, according to Sgt. Mark Hoffman, spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

Sgt. Hoffman said witnesses to the incident said Mr. Aniska go the trunk of his vehicle prior to police arrival at 9:41 a.m.

An investigation revealed that Mr. Aniska engaged with the pro-life demonstrators that were on the public sidewalk and an argument took place, during which time Mr. Aniska pulled out a black handgun and made a threatening statement to the group.

Officers located an empty holster in the center console of the vehicle and located a black 9mm handgun in the trunk of the car.

Mr. Aniska was released on $26,000 unsecured bond after being charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.