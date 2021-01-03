Man arrested for shooting at Dover’s Capital Inn

DOVER – Tyrone Allison, 26, was arrested by Dover police after he allegedly shot a woman early this morning inside a hotel room at the Capital Inn, located at 1426 North DuPont Highway, according to police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

Sgt. Hoffman said that at around 12:32 a.m. officers responded to the Capital Inn for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old female inside a hotel room with three gunshot wounds to her hip and pelvis area along with multiple lacerations and bruises to her face and head.

Witnesses told officers that Mr. Allison had fled the hotel room and was inside of a vehicle. Officers quickly located the vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot and apprehended the suspect without incident.

Sgt. Hoffman said investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found a .22 caliber handgun in the center console.

Investigators also discovered that Mr. Allison and his girlfriend were allegedly involved in an altercation with the female victim, during which Mr. Allison reportedly struck the woman several times in the head and face with the handgun and then shot her three times before fleeing.

The victim is in a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. The case remains under investigation.

Mr. Allison was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on an $86,000 cash bond.

He has been charged with first-degree assault; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; carrying a concealed deadly weapon and second-degree conspiracy.