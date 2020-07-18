Man arrested in attempted Dover Mall robbery

DOVER — Dover police arrested 25-year-old Mazen Faraj, 25, after he attempted to rob the Zales jewelry store inside Dover Mall at 11:43 a.m. Friday, said spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman.

Sgt. Hoffman said Mr. Faraj entered the business and displayed a purple and silver handgun while demanding jewelry from an employee, who refused to comply with his demand. The suspect then fled the store but remained in the mall.

Officers located Mr. Faraj upon arrival and took him into custody despite him resisting arrest. Mr. Faraj was still in possession of the firearm used in the robbery when he was taken into custody.

Mr. Faraj was charged with first-degree robbery; possession of a fireman during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm by a person prohibited; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $157,000 secured bond.