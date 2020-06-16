Man arrested on drug, firearms charges in Dover

DOVER — The Dover Police Department arrested a man on firearms and drug charges Monday afternoon.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers observed Alfred Terry, 37, in the area of 1131 N. DuPont Highway and were aware that he was wanted on a Superior Court capias.

Alfred Terry

When officers attempted to contact Mr. Terry, he allegedly fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. Cpl. Hoffman said a search of Mr. Terry’s vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, MDMA (ecstasy), fentanyl pills, and $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Terry was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $110,000 cash bond on the following charges: possession of firearm during commission of felony: two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited: