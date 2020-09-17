Man arrested on fourth burglary charge

DOVER — A 34-year-old man was arrested on his third and fourth burglary charges in three days following incidents on Wednesday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Brian Bower

After detectives reviewed surveillance, Brian Bower was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody without incident in the downtown area Wednesday, police said.

According to authorities, the Caribbean Market and PNC Bank had been burglarized. Mr. Bower had earlier been charged in two burglaries occurring on Monday morning, police said.

Mr. Bower was charged with second-degree burglary (two counts), criminal mischief (two counts), theft under $1,500, possession of burglary tools and attempted theft. He was released on unsecured bond but police said he was to be committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a violation of probation.