Man arrested on weapons charges after Christmas night confrontation in Houston

HOUSTON — At 11:00 p.m. on Friday, the Delaware Police arrested a 30-year-old Harrington man for reckless endangering and related charges in Houston.

According to Cpl. Jason Harchell, a public information officer with DSP, troopers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Williamsville Road.

Through an investigation, they found out that Dustin Edge, who was later arrested, had been in a verbal alternation with a 49-year-old male acquaintance.

Dustin Edge

After brandishing a handgun and threatening the acquaintance, Mr. Edge shot one round at him, striking the floor. The victim was not injured.

Edge fled the residence and was later located hiding beneath a nearby motor home. When found, he resisted arrest and eventually apprehended by a State Police Canine and taken into custody.

Edge was brought to Troop 3 and charged with first degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm by somebody previously convicted of two violent felonies and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $42,000 cash bond.