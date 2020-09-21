Man charged in Cheswold stabbing

CHESWOLD — A 40-year-old Cheswold man was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing Sunday afternoon, authorities said.



A 34-year-old Dover man had a chest wound when found lying on the walkway between the Shore Stop and Poliseno’s Pizza, Cheswold police Chief Christopher Workman said. He was transported via ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.



Officers were dispatched to the scene at 761 Main St. at approximately 3:47, Chief Workman said.

Robert Dalton

According to authorities, Robert Dalton went to the police station near the Shore Stop and turned over a knife. He was then taken into custody.



Mr. Dalton was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon, police said. He was subsequently held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on an $80,000 cash bail.



The incident allegedly began as a verbal altercation, police said.



Today, Chief Workman said, “At this time, we do not believe that the suspect and victim were acquaintances but they may have been familiar with one another.”



The Delaware State Police Evidence Detection Unit and troopers from Troop 9 assisted in the investigation, Chief Workman said.



He added that this type of incident “is very unusual for the town of Cheswold. We have very little violent crime in this area but, as we know, it can happen at any time.”