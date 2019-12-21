Man charged in string of car burglaries

MAGNOLIA — The Delaware State Police arrested a Magnolia man Friday, charging him for a rash of car thefts.

On Dec. 11, troopers in Camden began investigating a series of thefts from unsecured vehicles at night in Magnolia, including one in which someone used the keys left in an unlocked car to steal the vehicle. The car was later located in Magnolia.

Through an investigation, police identified 37-year-old Trancy D. Custis as a person of interest. Mr. Custis was located on Dec. 20, and, during questioning, was determined to be the suspect, police said. He also was in possession of .035 grams of heroin, police said.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft with a victim over 62 years of age, two counts of theft under $1,500, five counts of tampering with a vehicle, four counts of third-degree trespassing, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $9,500 unsecured bond.

