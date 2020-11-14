Man charged with murder in July Dover shooting death

DOVER — A man was indicted on a first-degree murder charge this week regarding a shooting death in Dover on July 6, according to court documents,

Tyseen Maxwell is also facing counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, and possession of firearm ammunition by person prohibited, Superior Court records said. He was 25 years old at the time of arrest, according to Dover police.

Police said Dover-area resident Thomas Gilbert was found dead in a vacant lot in the 100 block of New Street at approximately 2:48 a.m. He had been struck multiple times by gunfire, authorities said.

Mr. Maxwell was taken into custody without incident on July 24 in Newport News, Virginia, according to police. The United States Marshals Service made the apprehension, authorities said.