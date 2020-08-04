Man dead after one-car crash

MILFORD — A single-car crash left a 19-year-old dead Sunday morning. Delaware State Police said Mailk A. Thompson, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was driving around 6:30 when his car left the highway lane.

The crash occurred northbound on South DuPont Boulevard approaching Buccaneer Boulevard, with the car drifting off the paved portion of the road and into a traffic-light support post.

Mr. Thompson was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police.