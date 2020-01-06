Man dies in Milford officer involved shooting

MILFORD – A knife-wielding Dover man was shot to death Sunday night after officers responded to a reported weapons involved domestic incident, authorities said.



Two Milford Police officers discharged their firearms as a 27-year-old Dover man with a knife emerged from an apartment into a hallway and advanced toward them, according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Melissa Jaffe said.



The incident took place at approximately 6:20 p.m. at Silver Lake Apartments on Linstone Lane, police said.

Police said officers immediately conducted first aid efforts on the wounded man, who was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus in Milford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.



DSP’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident at the request of Milford Police.



Milford Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said both officers were placed on administrative leave with pay as is department policy. He declined further comment.

