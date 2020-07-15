Man extradited in Feb. shooting death in Dover

DOVER — A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was extradited Wednesday to Delaware, where he was charged with first-degree murder connected to a late February shooting death in the Dover area, authorities said.



Jason D. Calhum had been in custody in Philadelphia since being located at his residence April 23, Delaware State Police said. An 18-year-old Wilmington woman also was arrested earlier and charged with first-degree conspiracy in the case, according to authorities.



On Feb. 25, Shiheem Durham, 18, of Dover, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Premier Village Apartments, police said at the time. Troopers were initially called to the parking lot between the McDonald’s and Best Western Galaxy Inn, off Pine Cabin and East Lebanon roads, at 2 p.m. for a shots-fired report, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



Mr. Calhum was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and first-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,115,000 cash-only bond.

