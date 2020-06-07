Man faces attempted murder charge in Lewes incident

LEWES — The Delaware State Police arrested a 28-year-old Lewes man on attempted murder charges following a shooting that occurred after a road rage incident on Saturday.

Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 33000 block of Sandy Bay Drive, Villages at Herring Creek, Lewes, for multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a male victim had been shot and was in the process of being treated by medical personnel.

Kevin T. Brownlee

Cpl. Jaffe said further investigation revealed that the victim observed a small, dark-colored SUV with a kayak on the roof traveling on Camp Arrowhead Road recklessly. The victim followed the vehicle and was able to get the SUV stopped as it made a left turn onto Sandy Bay Drive. The victim proceeded to make contact with the driver, Kevin T. Brownlee, to confront him about his reckless driving. Police said Mr. Brownlee attempted to punch the victim from inside his vehicle.

Cpl. Jaffe said the victim proceeded to reach into the vehicle to block the punch when his arm got stuck inside the SUV for a short period as Mr. Brownlee started to speed off. The victim eventually fell to the ground once he was able to remove his arm when Mr. Brownlee put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to run over the victim. The victim avoided being struck and got back into his vehicle to look for Mr. Brownlee.

Cpl. Jaffe said the victim located Mr. Brownlee at his residence on Sandy Bay Drive, and the two engaged in a physical altercation. Mr. Brownlee proceeded inside his residence and retrieved a handgun. When he exited, he began firing shots at the victim as the victim was in his vehicle.

Police said the victim was subsequently struck by a bullet and proceeded to exit his vehicle as Mr. Brownlee continued to fire rounds at him. The victim was able to get away on foot, and Mr. Brownlee returned to his residence.

The 38-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his upper extremity and a graze to his head.

Mr. Brownlee was taken into custody at his residence without incident, and the handgun was recovered. He was transported back to Troop 4, where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony,

first-degree reckless endangerment and related charges.

Mr. Brownlee was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution $168,000 cash-only bond.