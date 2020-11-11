Man faces DUI charge after fleeing vehicle injures 3 in Smyrna

SMYRNA — A 25-year-old Felton man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after his fleeing vehicle caused a collision that injured three people Tuesday afternoon, Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Brian Donner said.

Mazen Faraj

According to authorities, Mazen Faraj’s vehicle struck two others that were stopped in traffic on U.S. 13 in the area of South Carter Road. Police said Mr. Faraj was then apprehended after a brief struggle in the median.



The persons in the vehicles were treated for minor injuries at Bayhealth Emergency Center in Smyrna, Sgt. Donner said. Mr. Faraj declined treatment, according to police.



Police said the alleged sequence began when Mr. Faraj was seen slumped over the wheel and sleeping in a vehicle at approximately 1 p.m. After he was awakened, police said, officers ordered him to turn off his vehicle and exit. Mr. Faraj then allegedly became combative and began struggling with officers who were in the roadway, police said.



According to police, Mr. Faraj then fled by putting his vehicle in gear and accelerating. A Smyrna police officer was nearly struck by the vehicle, Sgt. Donner said.



A motorist who had exited his vehicle to assist police was also nearly struck as Mr. Faraj’s vehicle allegedly continued on U.S. 13 at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Donner said.



Following the arrest, a vehicle search located 64 bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.



Mr. Faraj was transported to the Smyrna Police Department, and Sgt. Donner said he was presented to Justice of the Peace Court 2 via videophone.



Besides the DUI count, Mr. Faraj was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering (two counts), resisting arrest with force/violence, third-degree vehicular assault (three counts), reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. He was then held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $30,000 cash bond, police said.