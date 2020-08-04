Man faces several felonies and driving-related violations

LEWES — A 21-year-old Felton man was arrested Sunday on weapon and multiple traffic charges.

The Delaware State Police said a trooper on routine patrol traveling northbound on Coastal Highway/Del. 1 south of Dartmouth Drive observed a 1999 tan Buick Century traveling on the roadway. A computer check revealed the vehicle did not have any insurance and the vehicle registration was suspended as a result, police said.

Jordan Ex. Dixon

After the trooper attempted to pull the car over, the vehicle kept going, committing multiple traffic violations, police said.

Once the vehicle began traveling southbound on School Lane, the trooper allegedly observed the operator throw an unknown object from the car before coming to a sudden stop. The driver, Jordan E. Dixon, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine nearby in the area, and a computer check revealed Mr. Dixon was convicted of a violent felony previously and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was taken to Troop 7 and charged with five felonies: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a violent felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, disregarding police signals and tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged with numerous driving offenses

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $84,000 cash bond.