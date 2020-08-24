Man found sleeping at Dover Wawa, charged with DUI and child endangerment

DOVER — A 35-year-old Dover man was charged with felony DUI and endangering his 1-year-old son during a Friday night incident at a Wawa, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Officers were called to the scene at 1450 Forrest Ave. at approximately 8:57 p.m. for a man reportedly passed out inside of the store, authorities said. Jason Reynolds was found sleeping on the floor between two shelves, police said.

Jason Reynolds

Medical personnel transported Mr. Reynolds to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



An investigation found that Mr. Reynolds had driven to the Wawa with his son, who was then located in the back seat of his black Jeep SUV. The child, who police said needed no medical attention, was turned over to a family member.



There was an approximate 20- to 30-minute gap between when officers arrived and when the child was located, as Mr. Reynolds was incoherent at the time, police said.



The vehicle was parked at a gas pump and had damage to the right tires due to unknown causes, police said.



Prescription drugs were found inside the vehicle, authorities said. The DUI charge came from evidence gathered, including surveillance, they added. Mr. Reynolds was charged with third offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child and breach of release (three counts connected to a prior domestic-related charge). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,500 secured bond.



In an unrelated felony DUI case Saturday, a 37-year-old man was charged after a vehicle was found to have crashed into a “Welcome to Dover” sign, authorities said.

James Munson

At approximately 5:10 p.m., police were called to the area of Scarborough Road and North Dupont Highway and found James Munson appearing to be under the influence of narcotics, according to Sgt. Hoffman. Mr. Munson was taken into custody and transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, due to his level of intoxication, police said.



A vehicle search allegedly yielded a cigarette dipped in PCP and 3.6 grams of marijuana, authorities said.



Mr. Munson was charged with fifth offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. He was discharged from the hospital and released from custody after posting a $5,302 secured bond.