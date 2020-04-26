Man hospitalized after street robbery in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by two males in a street robbery that took place Friday night in Selbyville, according to Delaware State Police Spokesman Master Corp. Michael Austin.

Police, who are continuing their investigation into the incident, said that around 10:16 p.m. Friday the male victim and a female acquaintance were in the area of Washington Avenue and Polly Branch Road, when they were approached by two male suspects who both had their faces concealed with cloth coverings.

Master Cpl. Austin said the suspects demanded money from them and then proceeded to assault the male victim by striking him in the head and face with a handgun. The female turned over some money to the suspects, who then fled the area on foot. The female drove the male victim to an area hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries. The female victim was not injured.

The suspects were described as male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing all dark clothing, including cloth coverings that concealed their faces.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. R. Mills of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit in Georgetown by calling 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.