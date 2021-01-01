Man injured after shooting in Dover

DOVER — Dover police are investigating a shooting that injured a 28-year-old man Thursday.

Dover Police Department said the man called the police at approximately 5:17 p.m. to report he had been shot and was driving to the hospital. The man, who was treated at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus with a single gunshot wound to the torso, was in critical but stable condition Friday.

Police said an investigation determined the man was engaged in an altercation with an acquaintance inside a home in the 100 block of Spruance Road. During the incident, a handgun was allegedly displayed, and a struggle led to the gun being fired, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.