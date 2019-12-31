Man injured in shooting at Barrister Place

DOVER – A shooting in the 400 block of Barrister Place left a 30-year-old man with wounds to his hand and thigh and Dover police searching for suspects on Monday night, according to Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

Master Cpl. Hoffman said that around 10:52 p.m., the male victim was in front of his home at Barrister Place when he was allegedly approached by two black male suspects.

The victim told police the suspects both displayed firearms and went through his pants pockets. As the victim pulled away, one suspect fired two rounds, striking him once in the hand and once in the thigh. He then ran to the home of a neighbor, who took him to Bayhealth Hospital-Kent Campus in Dover, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as black males, wearing all black clothing, with black ski masks covering their faces.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

