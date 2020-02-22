Man killed while crossing highway

LEWES — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Del. 1 Thursday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:14 p.m. just south of Del. 9 (Lewes-Georgetown Highway), police said. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a light at the time, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The vehicle driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained at the scene. He was uninjured.

Police said investigation continues.

The highway area was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.