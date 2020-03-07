Man shot at Seaford bar following altercation

SEAFORD — One man was shot after an altercation Friday night at The Woodshed Bar & Package Store in Seaford, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m., at the Woodshed, a local bar and package store on Bridgeville Highway, said Sgt. Richard Bratz, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

A 41-year-old man was shot, Sgt. Bratz said. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, Sgt. Bratz said. No one else was injured, he said.

There are no suspects at this time, Sgt. Bratz said.

The incident is under investigation and further details will be released when possible, Sgt. Bratz aid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Archer of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com