Man shot in Dover early Sunday morning

DOVER — A man was shot on the 100 block of South New Street in Dover early Sunday morning,

The victim is a 21-year-old male who was brought to Bayhealth Kent General via a private vehicle, according to Sgt. Mark Hoffman, Dover Police Department public information officer.

Dover police were notified that the victim arrived at the hospital at 5:39 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting. He had been struck twice in the upper leg, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

According to the press release, the victim has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 736-7139. Callers may remain anonymous. Those with information can also call in tips to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or submit them at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.