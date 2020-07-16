Man shot in neck during Milford altercation

MILFORD — A 32-year-old Georgetown man was shot in the neck during a physical altercation Wednesday night, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

The wounded man was located by police who were dispatched to Betsy Ross Circle at approximately 5:37 p.m., authorities said. He was struck by one round before an unknown suspect fled in a white passenger vehicle, authorities said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injury.

Anyone with information was asked to contact DSP Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit Detective R. Costlow at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

• Also Wednesday, Milford police said a vehicle was struck by gunfire in the area of Aurora Place and Allen Way in the Brightway Commons apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:36 a.m., Sgt. Robert Masten said.

Milford police asked anyone with information to call 422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at milfordpolicede.org/tips/.