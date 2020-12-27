Man shot twice in Dover early Sunday morning

DOVER — Early Sunday morning, a man was shot twice on the 100 block of South New Street.

The victim is a 21-year-old male who was brought to Bayhealth Kent General via a private vehicle according to a press release sent out by Sgt. Mark Hoffman, a public information officer with the Dover Police Department.

DPD was notified that the victim arrived at the hospital at 5:39 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting itself happened. He had been struck twice in the upper leg. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the press release, the victim has refused to cooperate with the investigation, which is onging.

DPD asks anyone with information to call the department at 736-7139. Callers may remain anonymous. Those with information can also call in tips to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or submit them online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.