Man sought after Dagsboro stabbing

DAGSBORO — A 52-year-old man was sought after a stabbing incident in the 34000 block of Chippewa Drive Tuesday afternoon, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Troopers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 4:28 p.m., authorities said. A 52-year-old man was found to have been stabbed in the right arm during a fight, according to police said. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and received medical treatment at a local area hospital, police said.

Mark Drummond

A juvenile in the residence during the incident was unharmed.

Mark Drummond was sought on active warrant for second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and by person prohibited, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police asked anyone with information on Mr. Drummond’s whereabouts to contact Troop 4, Det. Bluto at 752-3864 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.