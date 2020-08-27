Man sought in Dover shooting incident

DOVER — A 29-year-old Smyrna man was sought after multiple gunshots were fired in a parking lot Wednesday following a domestic related argument, Dover Police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Eric Sartin

According to police, Eric Sartin allegedly fired two gunshots in the air and two shots at an unoccupied vehicle to the other person in the Alpha Medical Care parking lot at 642 S. Queen St. No injuries resulted, police said

Police said Mr. Sartin allegedly left the area in a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Delaware Registration: 11164.

Anyone with information on Mr. Sartin’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or 736-7111, police said. He is wanted for criminal mischief, according to Sgt. Hoffman.