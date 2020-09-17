Man sought on first-degree assault charge

GEORGETOWN — Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assisting in locating a 29-year-old man sought in a Sept. 1 assault case, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Authorities alleged that Quajer Washington pointed a gun at a 19-year-old acquaintance while traveling in a vehicle on Johnson Road in Lincoln. A physical assault followed, police said, causing serious injury.

Quajer Washington

Police said Mr. Washington fled from the scene.

Mr. Washington is sought on charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, aggravated menacing (two counts) and possession of a firearm by person prohibited.

Police asked anyone with information on Mr. Washington’s whereabouts to contact Troop 4, Detective A. Bluto at 752-3864 or call 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.