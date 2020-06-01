Man suffers leg wound in Dover shooting

DOVER – A 20-year-old man suffered a leg wound when shot Sunday night after being approached by two masked suspects while walking, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:31 p.m. in the area of Cecil Street and North Governors Avenue and Dover Police were told that several rounds were discharged. The suspects exited a vehicle and the shots followed, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.



The wounded man fled on foot and was transported by a family member to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for treatment.



Police said investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.