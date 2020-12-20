Man wanted for firing gun at Dover gas station employee

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is searching for a man who threatened a gas station employee with a gun Saturday.

Joshua Brown

According to authorities, police responded to the U.S. Gas service station at 461 N. DuPont Highway for a report of shots fired during a verbal altercation at about 2:48 p.m. Police said Joshua Brown, 40, engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee about a purchase, during which he pulled a black handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot in the direction of the employee. The individual was not injured.

Mr. Brown then fled the area, police said.

He is wanted for two counts of Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7111 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.