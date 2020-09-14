Man, woman shot in Smyrna, police investigating

SMYRNA — Two people were shot while in the 100 block of Lincoln Street on Saturday night, Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner said.

According to authorities, a 50-year-old woman was found with a lower-extremity injury by officers called to the scene at approximately 10:30. She was conscious and alert and transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, for treatment.

Police then learned that a man in his 20s was also suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. He had run to the area of KFC on North Dupont Highway from the 100 block of Lincoln Street, Cpl. Donner said. He was transported to the hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with tips to call Sgt. Street of Smyrna police at 653-9217.