Man wounded 4 times in latest Dover shooting

DOVER – The surge in city shootings continued early Sunday as a 39-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds during a reported home invasion, authorities said.

According to Dover Police, the injured man called 911 about the incident in the 900 block of West North Street at approximately 2:29 a.m. The man said “multiple suspects entered his home demanding property and then fired multiple shots, striking the victim four times,” Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said in a news release.



The man was transported to Bayhealth-Kent General in Dover and determined to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.



Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.



Sunday’s shooting was the area’s 13th since Dec. 23, leaving one dead and nine others injured. Six residences suffered damages, along with two vehicles and a business building.

Dover Police have responded to 10 incidents, and Delaware State Police have handled three.

