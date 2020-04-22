Maryland man charged in domestic incidents

Jordan Kirn

LAUREL — A 33-year-old Maryland man was arrested on felony charges following two domestic-related incidents with his ex-girlfriend on March 29 and Sunday, police said.

Jordan Kirn, of Salisbury, Maryland, was charged after twice appearing at a residence in the 6000 block of Old Sharptown Road, according to Delaware State Police. Two children were present at the time, according to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper.

Police said Mr. Kirn allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the face in the first visit and pulled a pocket knife while threatening her with bodily harm the second time. He was taken into custody by Wicomico County Police and extradited to Delaware on Tuesday.

Police charged Mr. Kirn with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child (four counts), possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree burglary, aggravated menacing, criminal contempt of a domestic violence protective order, disregarding a police officer signal, terroristic threatening, reckless driving, offensive touching and criminal mischief under $1,000 property damage (two counts).

Mr. Kirn was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown $36,050.