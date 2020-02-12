Maryland man charged with stalking, harassment in Delaware

MILFORD — A 34-year-old Maryland man was arrested on stalking and harassment charges for alleged incidents involving former co-workers, authorities said.

John W. Dyes, of East New Market, turned himself in to police and was charged in two cases, then found to be involved in a third alleged incident, Delaware State Police said.

Two persons filed a harassment complaint Saturday, reporting multiple threatening messages on their mobile phones from a previous co-worker of theirs, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Both reported that they had been harassed for some time and that the messages had become threatening, according to police.

On Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m., one of the persons said he saw Mr. Dyes driving his black pickup truck back and forth in front of his residence in the 21000 block of Pearl Lane in Ellendale, police said. Mr. Dyes then proceeded to exit his truck and allegedly rip a mailbox from its post, according to authorities.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Stage Coach Circle in Knollac Acres in Milford, for a criminal mischief complaint. Upon arrival, troopers met a 46-year-old female resident who said that she saw a black pickup truck in her driveway, police said. The female said she then witnessed the driver, an acquaintance of hers, Mr. Dyes, exit the truck and began striking a headlight on her vehicle with an unknown object, police said.

The female said she began banging on her window to let Mr. Dyes know that she saw what he was doing, police said. Mr. Dyes then proceeded to re-enter his truck and reversed his vehicle into the back of the victim’s parked vehicle, police said. Mr. Dyes then left the scene in his vehicle, authorities said.

The female also claimed that she had been receiving numerous threatening calls and text messages from Mr. Dyes, police said.

After arriving at Troop 7, Mr. Dyes was charged with felony stalking, harassment (two counts), terroristic threatening, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle, criminal mischief (three counts) and third-degree criminal trespass (two counts). He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $3,001 secured bond.

On Monday, police learned of another alleged incident involving Mr. Dyes. A 48-year-old man reported that Mr. Dyes appeared at his residence in the 21000 block of North Street in Rehoboth Beach that night. The male alleged that Mr. Dyes slashed his tires and caused damage to the soft top of his Jeep. The male said he was a former co-worker of Mr. Dyes’ and received threatening messages.

Police said additional warrants were obtained for criminal mischief, harassment (two counts) and third-degree criminal trespass.