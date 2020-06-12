Maryland motorist dies in Bridgeville crash

BRIDGEVILLE — An 18-year-old Glen Burnie male died Thursday after the Nissan Sentra vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a moderate curve on Redden Road, resulting in a head on collision at approximately 11:10 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

The male was not wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected from the vehicle. Four male passengers ranging from 19 to 20 years old were not wearing seatbelts, and three sustained serious injuries. The fourth sustained non-life threatening injuries. A fifth female passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old Bridgeville female driving a Ford Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Redden Road east of Cedar Corners Road was closed for approximately five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.