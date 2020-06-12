Maryland motorist dies in Bridgeville crash

Jun 12th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

BRIDGEVILLE — An 18-year-old Glen Burnie male died Thursday after the Nissan Sentra vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a moderate curve on Redden Road, resulting in a head on collision at approximately 11:10 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

The male was not wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected from the vehicle. Four male passengers ranging from 19 to 20 years old were not wearing seatbelts, and three sustained serious injuries. The fourth sustained non-life threatening injuries. A fifth female passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old Bridgeville female driving a Ford Fusion was wearing a seatbelt and was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Redden Road east of Cedar Corners Road was closed for approximately five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie