Md. man arrested after gun found in Harrington

HARRINGTON — A 26-year-old Maryland man was charged with felony offenses, after a loaded gun was found during a Tuesday night traffic stop, Harrington police Capt. Earl Brode said.



Driver Kristopher Brown of Salisbury was stopped for a traffic violation while on U.S. 13 in the area of Fairground Road at 7:19, authorities said. Police allege that Mr. Brown provided a false name and false information and that marijuana was seen in plain view on his pants.



A vehicle search ensued, bringing the discovery of a 9 mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition, Capt. Brode said. While searching Mr. Brown, police located 27.2 grams of marijuana and 39 oxycodone pills, Capt. Brode said.



Mr. Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (two counts), carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a firearm), possession of a controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity, providing a false statement to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and traffic violations, police said.



Mr. Brown was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in default of $34,102 cash bond.