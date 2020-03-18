Middletown barricade incident ends with arrest

Richard P. Money Jr.

MIDDLETOWN — A 42-year-old Middletown man was arrested Tuesday morning after a barricade situation that followed a shots fired incident the night before, Delaware State Police said.

Richard P. Money Jr. was located at his home in the 1900 block of Middleneck Road. He was seen with a firearm, police said, and a trooper discharged his weapon once. Mr. Money was not struck and then barricaded himself inside before surrendering at approximately 10:54 a.m.

Police said Mr. Money fled from a residence in the 100 block of Blackbird-Greenspring Road in Smyrna Monday after allegedly firing shots at the home at approximately 9:50 p.m. No injuries were reported and police said Mr. Money knew the persons inside the residence.

Mr. Money was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering (three counts), criminal mischief (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child and shooting across a roadway. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and then committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $295,000 cash bail.