MIDDLETOWN — Walter Gee, a 90-year-old from Middletown, was identified by Delaware State Police on Monday as the individual who died in a crash Thursday on Marl Pit Road east of Summit Bridge Road, near Middletown, according to Cpl. Jason Hatchell, spokesman for the state police.
The crash remains under investigation by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Middletown man identified as victim in fatal crash
