Milford man arrested following barricade incident

MILFORD – A 36-year-old Milford man was arrested following a barricade incident involving several hours of negotiation Friday, Milford police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said.

Brandt L. Craft was eventually taken into custody after police responded to a domestic situation involving a firearm in the 200 block of Southeast 2nd Street, police said. Eventually, police said, he complied by leaving the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said area road closures were put into place and neighbors were evacuated.

Police said Mr. Craft was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated menacing. Mr. Craft was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 3, where $82,000 cash bail was set. He was then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.