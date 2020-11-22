Milford man arrested in Lincoln on burglary charges

LINCOLN — On Saturday, a Milford man was arrested on burglary charges in Lincoln as he was observed riding a stolen tractor.

At about 7 a.m. on Friday, Delaware State Police was dispatched to Benson Road for a reported burglary.

Raymond Justice

The investigation determined that a John Deere tractor has been stolen from inside a detached garage sometime between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

A tractor matching the description of the stolen vehicle passed a trooper investigating the case on Pine Haven Road.

A traffic stop was conducted on Milford’s 43-year-old Raymond Justice and a criminal investigation ensued.

The investigation determined the vehicle Mr. Justice was driving was in fact the one in question. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and about 0.04 grams of crack cocaine.

Mr. Justice was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with second degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Justice was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $12,400 cash bond.