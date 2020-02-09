Milford man arrested on gun charges

MILFORD — A wanted 21-year-old Milford man was arrested on gun-related charges following a violation of probation warrant execution

on Jan. 31, Milford Police spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Marc Johnson

Marc Johnson was located without incident at a residence in the 900 block of SE Front Street, authorities said, and a residential search located a loaded .22 caliber pistol. Police said Mr. Johnson is a convicted felon and unable to possess any firearms.

Police charged Mr. Johnson with firearm by person prohibited-related counts. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $35,000 cash bail only.