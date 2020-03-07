Milford man charged with fourth DUI

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 52-year-old Milford man was charged with a fourth offense DUI following a traffic stop early Friday, authorities said.

Marc White was stopped after his vehicle was seen speeding at approximately 12:30 a.m., Delaware State Police spokeswoman Sr. Cpl. Heather Pepper said. A stop was made on Coastal Highway in the area of Old Landing Road, police said.

Upon contacting Mr. White, police said a trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol.

A computer check found that Mr. White had three prior DUI convictions, police said. He was transported to Troop 7.

Mr. White was also charged with failure to have proof of insurance and speeding. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $6,150 cash bail.