Milford man charged with in baseball bat incident

Dec 18th, 2019 · by · Comments:

MILFORD – A 39-year-old Milford man allegedly used a baseball bat to strike one person and heavily damage a vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.

Robert L. Lewis was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony regarding the alleged incident in the 200 block of North Street, Milford Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:46 p.m. for a possible assault.

Police found that Mr. Lewis allegedly was involved in a confrontation with two people, left the area and then returned with a bat. One person was hit by the bat, according to authorities.

A nearby vehicle was considerably damaged due to Mr. Lewis striking it multiple times with the bat, police said.

Investigation led to a warrant against Mr. Lewis. Other charges included aggravated menacing, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.

Mr. Lewis was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and given a $22,500 secured bail. He was then held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown pending a preliminary hearing in the Kent County Court of Pleas in Dover on Jan. 3, police said.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com

Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress