Milford man charged with in baseball bat incident

MILFORD – A 39-year-old Milford man allegedly used a baseball bat to strike one person and heavily damage a vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.
Robert L. Lewis was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony regarding the alleged incident in the 200 block of North Street, Milford Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:46 p.m. for a possible assault.
Police found that Mr. Lewis allegedly was involved in a confrontation with two people, left the area and then returned with a bat. One person was hit by the bat, according to authorities.
A nearby vehicle was considerably damaged due to Mr. Lewis striking it multiple times with the bat, police said.
Investigation led to a warrant against Mr. Lewis. Other charges included aggravated menacing, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.
Mr. Lewis was presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and given a $22,500 secured bail. He was then held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown pending a preliminary hearing in the Kent County Court of Pleas in Dover on Jan. 3, police said.
