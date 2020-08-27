Milford man dies from gunshot wound

ELLENDALE — A 25-year-old Milford man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body early Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.

The homicide was reported at approximately 3:25 a.m. in the 12000 block of North Old State Road, spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said. The man was reportedly shot outside the residence, police said

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There was no suspect information, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective M. Csapo at 741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, online at tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”