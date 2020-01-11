Milford man indicted in 2019 Dover Park shooting

DOVER — A Milford man was indicted this week on felony charges for his alleged role in a 2019 shooting that wounded two men, according to court documents.

William E. Cane Jr. was 19 when arrested in connection with the incident in Dover Park on Sept. 22 when two men, ages 19 and 20, were shot. Both men required immediate surgery, Dover Police said at the time.

William E. Cane Jr.

Officers were called to 1200 White Oak Road at approximately 6:47 p.m., and police said at the time that shots may have been fired from a vehicle that then left the park.

Mr. Cane was located by Milford Police on Sept. 25 and then questioned by Dover Police detectives. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $126,000 bond.

He was charged with first-degree assault (two counts), possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, and third-degree assault.

According to an affidavit, Mr. Cane was convicted of first-degree robbery on Jan. 8, 2018, which brought the person prohib-ited charges.

Deputy Attorney General Stephen E. Smith represented the state in the indictment.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com