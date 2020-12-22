Milford officer continues road to recovery, as support efforts roll in

MILFORD — As a Milford police officer recovers from injuries suffered while apprehending a fugitive in Rehoboth Beach on Dec. 10, an outpouring of community support continues on many fronts.



Senior Cpl. Timothy “T.J.” Webb was shot during the incident at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites parking lot; a Pennsylvania man wanted for attempted criminal homicide died in the exchange of gunfire. A Delaware State Police trooper and Probation and Parole officer at the scene were not wounded during the incident.



On Monday night, Milford police spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten said Cpl. Webb is “improving every day.”



Susanne Whitney, president of the law enforcement support organization A Walk in Their Shoes, said Tuesday that the officer is currently staying at an undisclosed area rehabilitation center.



Information for ongoing silent auctions and fundraisers to benefit Cpl. Webb and his family is posted on the TJW #5107 Strong Facebook page. The silent auctions had raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday morning, according to a post. The page had more than 3,100 followers.



Larry Thompson of Delaware Helping Warriors Outdoors, who created the Facebook page along with Ms. Whitney, said details on two silent auctions per day will be posted on the site.



Ongoing silent auctions, among others, as detailed on the page, include:

• Dogfish Head Brewpub in Rehoboth Beach donated a candle, two coasters, a bottle opener, a sign, dog treats, a face mask and a beanie, with a combined value of approximately $100. Bids will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The starting bid for the collection of gifts was $25.

• Gravatt’s Detailing of Camden donated a gift certificate for a full-service detail and an extra large hoodie, with an approximate value of $365. The starting bid for the items was $100 and will be taken until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

• Arrowhead Point Oysters has donated a bag of 50 of its oysters, a branded shucking knife and a shucking wedge with a total value of approximately $75. The bids will run on this post until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The starting bid for the collection of gifts was $30.

• Peace of Mind Firearms Training donated a gift certificate for one to a Delaware concealed-carry class. The item is valued at $250, and the starting bid was $125. The bids will run until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

• Capt. Gary Bramble of MaryAnne Fishing Charters of Oxford, Maryland, donated a live-lining rockfish trip for six people for at least a half-day or until limit is reached. The trip includes all costs — equipment, mates’ tips, etc. The trip will be available after May 16. This item is valued at $700. The bids will run on this post until 11:59 p.m. Friday. The starting bid for this item was $350.



Payments for the silent-auction items can be made with cash or check, Venmo and any major credit card.



Cpl. Webb has also received support from afar.



On Dec. 14, a 32-second video post came from actor Greg Jbara, who plays Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Garrett Moore on the CBS television show “Blue Bloods.”



His message said: “Cpl. Webb … I’ve learned that you are recovering from (the) potential downside of the amazing work that you do, vitally do, for all of us and that we on ‘Blue Bloods’ try to honor, lift up, celebrate. Just a moment to say I hope you have a speedy recovery, and I’m deeply grateful for your service.”



On Dec. 30, Milford’s Duck In Car Wash will donate 20% of all sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the Webb family.



To donate directly to the family, an account for donations has been set up with the Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union, established in the name of Amanda Webb. Deposits can be made at the Georgetown, Cheswold or New Castle branches or with a check sent to the Georgetown branch in her name. In addition, account holders with DSPFCU can make an internal transfer into Ms. Webb’s account, according to the Facebook page.



The TJW #5107 Strong page was created “with the permission of the family of Senior Corporal Webb … to funnel all information in one location.”



“We want to be sure that the concerned friends and public are receiving correct information and that any and all efforts to help TJ’s family are available to any and all through one central location. We want to avoid any unapproved fundraisers, go fund me pages etc.”