Milford officers involved with deadly shooting return to duty

MILFORD — Two officers involved in a fatal shooting during a domestic incident response on Jan. 5 have returned to duty, Milford police said this week.

The officers were placed on administrative leave after discharging firearms at Brandon D. Roberts, 27, Dover, at Silver Lake Estates Apartments, authorities said. Mr. Roberts was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Milford Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Masten told the Delaware State News that no further information was available.

“Due to potential litigation on this matter we aren’t able to respond any further until that is resolved,” he said.

Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said an investigation remains active and declined further comment. A use of force report will be posted online at attorneygeneral.delaware.gov when the probe is complete, he said.

In January, police were initially called to the scene for a reported domestic matter with weapons, according to authorities. The reported time of the incident was 6:22 p.m.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took the investigation at the request of the Milford PD, authorities said at the time of the incident.